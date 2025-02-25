Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and traded as high as $104.79. Kerry Group shares last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 9,260 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

