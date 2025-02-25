Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

