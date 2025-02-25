Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Evergy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

