Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

NYSE TXT opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.67 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

