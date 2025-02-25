Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 41,508 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 7.9 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

