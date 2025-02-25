Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 11,119 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

