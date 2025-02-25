KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.710-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

