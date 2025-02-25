JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,917,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,767 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 742.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $70.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3881 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.