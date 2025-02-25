JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Alexandra Mackesy Purchases 7,375 Shares

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,691.25 ($24,850.14).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,959. The company has a market capitalization of £214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.47. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 281 ($3.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.32.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 3.39 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.