Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $264.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.