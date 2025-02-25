JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.33 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.92). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,970,890 shares changing hands.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of £476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,605.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.92.
About JLEN Environmental Assets Group
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
