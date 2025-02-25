Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE JWEL traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.27. 27,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$23.98 and a 52 week high of C$38.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

