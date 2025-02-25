Jamie Pherous Sells 400,000 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pherous sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.32 ($10.96), for a total transaction of A$6,928,000.00 ($4,384,810.13).

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Corporate Travel Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

