Jamie Pherous Sells 400,000 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pherous sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.32 ($10.96), for a total transaction of A$6,928,000.00 ($4,384,810.13).
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Corporate Travel Management Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Corporate Travel Management
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.