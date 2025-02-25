Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Jabil worth $63,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

