J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

