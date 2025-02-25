J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

