IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.62. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 28,894 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of IZEA Worldwide worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

