Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.0 million. Itron also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.
Itron Stock Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,421. Itron has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
