Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.0 million. Itron also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,421. Itron has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

