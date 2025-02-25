iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $87.72. 1,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3904 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF ( BATS:FIBR Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 15.72% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

