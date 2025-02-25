iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $87.72. 1,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3904 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
