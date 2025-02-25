iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up about 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 374,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

