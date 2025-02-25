iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 234.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 93,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

