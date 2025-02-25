iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

CMR stock opened at C$50.13 on Tuesday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a one year low of C$50.00 and a one year high of C$50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.