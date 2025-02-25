iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

