iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.