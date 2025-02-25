iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

