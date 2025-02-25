iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 373,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.