iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 22234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
