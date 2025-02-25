iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 22234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,609 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

