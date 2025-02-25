iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.