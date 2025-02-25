iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
