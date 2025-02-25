iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,922 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

