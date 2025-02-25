iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.