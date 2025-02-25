iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

