iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,573,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

