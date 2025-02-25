iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

