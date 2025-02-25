IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

IQV stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

