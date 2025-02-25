InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSSX stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
