InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSSX stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.