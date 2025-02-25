Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.24.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
