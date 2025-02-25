Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.