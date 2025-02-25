Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

PSI stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.