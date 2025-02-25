Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Stake Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 13,504.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,325 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCY. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

