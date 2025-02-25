Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

