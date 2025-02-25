Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

