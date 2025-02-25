Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
