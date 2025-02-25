Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

