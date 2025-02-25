Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

