International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

