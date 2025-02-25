International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $258.90 and last traded at $261.07. Approximately 1,075,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,615,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.87.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

