InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,473.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,898.75 ($74.44).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($98.44) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.1 %
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 9,706 ($122.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,016.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,032 ($88.74) and a 1-year high of £109.75 ($138.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
