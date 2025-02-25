InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,473.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,898.75 ($74.44).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($98.44) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of £127.25 ($160.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($64,235.23). 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 9,706 ($122.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,016.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,032 ($88.74) and a 1-year high of £109.75 ($138.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

