Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 39,781,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 96,116,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 81,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.