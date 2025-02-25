Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.410-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -244.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

