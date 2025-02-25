Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million to $385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.11 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Shares of IART stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 473,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IART. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

