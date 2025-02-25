Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $500,378.62 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $500,378.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,218,647.82. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 734,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intapp by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 579,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $30,563,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.